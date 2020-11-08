TBI investigating Middle Tenn. officer-involved shooting

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Cheatham County.

According to TBI, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on the 2300 block of Petway Road.

Three deputies from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic-related call involving a woman and her boyfriend. After deputies arrived, the interaction with the man, identified as Michael Gurley escalated and resulted in at least one deputy firing his weapon, striking Gurley.

According to TBI, Gurley was hospitalized. No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

