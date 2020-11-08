Advertisement

TBI investigating Middle Tenn. officer-involved shooting

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI investigating officer involved shooting in Cheatham County.
TBI investigating officer involved shooting in Cheatham County.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Cheatham County.

According to TBI, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on the 2300 block of Petway Road.

Three deputies from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic-related call involving a woman and her boyfriend. After deputies arrived, the interaction with the man, identified as Michael Gurley escalated and resulted in at least one deputy firing his weapon, striking Gurley.

According to TBI, Gurley was hospitalized. No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver in Knoxville crash ticketed for speeding twice within three hours
Whataburger coming to Tennessee
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
COVID-killing disinfectant produced in McMinn County approved by EPA
Missing Morristown woman found safe

Latest News

Victim identified in fatal Linden Ave. shooting
One killed in deadly West Memphis stabbing, police say
Tenn. Titans honor military members with ‘Salute to Service’ game
California man saves 10-year-old girl from drowning, girl and mother raising money to pay for man’s dream wedding