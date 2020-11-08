Teens taken into custody after Mt. Juliet police chase.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WVLT) -Two teenagers were taken into custody after a police search near Mt. Juliet Road and I-40 Friday night, WTVF reported.

Officers began looking for two teenage suspects around 9 p.m. Friday, after they ran from a stolen car on the interstate, hopped a fence and went towards the Stonegate Mobile Home Community.

Mt. Juliet police found 19-year-old Shallah Brown of North Carolina and a 13-year-old male close to a nearby McDonald’s Saturday morning after a citizen tip.

WTVF reported, officers recovered a car stolen out of North Carolina and a gun stolen out of Georgia. The suspects also had property from vehicles in the Stonegate community.

Brown has been charged with possession of a stolen car and handgun, evading and resisting arrest, contributing to a minor and felon in possession of a handgun.

