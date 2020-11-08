Tenn. Titans honor military members with ‘Salute to Service’ game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Titans will honor all members of the military with a “Salute to Service” game Sunday afternoon, WTVF reported.

The initiative recognizes service members, veterans and their families. In the stands, there will be cardboard cutouts of more than 200 men and women from the Tennessee National Guard.

Before the game, Sgt. First Class Jeremy Miller will be honored as the team’s 12th Titan. He has been named the non-commissioned officer of the year for the 101st Division.

At the end of the national anthem, there will be a flyover of three CH-47 Chinook helicopters. During half time, the 101st Airborne Division Band will perform a pre-recorded rendition of the songs of each military branch.

Sunday’s game will also mark the first Titans home game with fans at 21% capacity this season. This is the maximum capacity allowed under CDC guidelines and it is expected to remain the capacity at Nissan Stadium through the remainder of the season.

Kickoff against the Chicago Bears is at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.