8 shot during argument over dog in Nashville

By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department are looking to identify two suspects in connection to a shooting that left eight injured Sunday morning.

According to police, an argument between several people started over a dog led to the shooting. Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 1 a.m., according to MNPD.

Authorities said the man with the dog is accused of pulling a gun on others during the argument. According to reports, a second man left the area and returned with a gun and a group of men.

The two groups shot at each other and eight adults were either struck or grazed by the bullets, police said.

The dog was also shot during the incident. The animal was transported to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers spoke to witnesses at the scene and recovered a handgun. Police have not yet released a description of the suspects.

