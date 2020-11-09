AMC Theatres stock surges after vaccine news

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Shares for AMC and Cinemark Theatres have surged Monday morning after Pfizer revealed a vaccine breakthrough.

Pfizer Inc. said Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results. The vaccine news offered hope for the Theater industry.

“90 percent is a game-changer, 90 percent now we’re hoping to have a tool in your war against this pandemic that would be significantly effective," said Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla.

The company says it expects to have more than a billion doses out next year and it would be free to Americans.

