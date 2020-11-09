Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane County gun store owner says ammunition sales are way up.

“We get hundreds of calls a day of people wanting to buy ammunition," said Brant Williams, owner of Frontier Firearms.

At Frontier Firearms Williams has seen the store’s shelves emptying.

“I’m nervous," said Williams.

Dealers work with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. They have noticed many stores across East Tennessee have been impacted.

“A lot of the dealers locally here that we have interacted with in the past few months have seen an increase in sales both with firearms and ammunition," said Keith Jordan, Special Agent in Charge with the ATF Knoxville Office, "That goes hand in hand especially with people who are first time buyers tend to buy a quantity of ammunition when they buy it, purchase their first firearm for training purposes.”

Ammunition sales are skyrocketing, a gun store owner tells me. Why? Political unrest and the uncertain future have people hoarding. Learn how this store is working with customers and taking care of its own needs tonight on @wvlt pic.twitter.com/WBC1iCVmiQ — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) November 8, 2020

Hunting and pistol ammo and shotgun shells are all hard for Williams to get in stock.

“I’ve got some of my personal collection up here just to take up space," explained Williams.

Months ago the Roane County Store stopped selling ammo unless people were purchasing a gun or using it at their indoor range.

“Just like toilet paper, people have hoarded ammunition," said Williams.

He said people are worried about the political climate.

“Fear. People are afraid that they’re going to need it," said Williams.

“The world is a crazy place right now," said Joe Riggs.

Riggs and his wife were prepared to take a class and buy a pistol.

“We just want to, if something happens, no matter what, that we will be able to protect ourselves and have the knowledge to be able to do that and not be afraid to do what needs to be done," said Riggs.

For now business is good.

“We expect gun sales to go crazy for the next month or two, but the problem with that is we can’t get re-supplied," said Williams.

But the long-term is uncertain. There’s no telling when ammo and gun store stock could get back to normal.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.