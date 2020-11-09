Advertisement

Arkansas football head coach positive for COVID-19

Pruitt and Pittman speak after the game in Fayetteville on November 7, 2020.
Pruitt and Pittman speak after the game in Fayetteville on November 7, 2020.(University of Tennessee)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (WVLT/CBS) - Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, according to a release from The University of Arkansas and a CBS Sports report.

Officials said Pittman was asymptomatic and in self-isolation.

The Vols played Arkansas Saturday in Fayetteville. Images show Jeremy Pruitt in close proximity to Pittman during the game.

Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom is expected to serve as interim coach during the game against Florida set for Saturday, November 14.

The University of Tennessee has not yet released a statement about whether Coach Pruitt is being considered a close contact.

