Belleza Salon and Spa offering complimentary haircuts for first responders

Belleza Salon and Spa is hosting ‘First Responder Appreciation Days’ with complimentary haircuts on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.
Source: (MGN)
Source: (MGN)(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Belleza Salon and Spa is hosting ‘First Responder Appreciation Days’ with complimentary haircuts on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

According to a release, the salon located in Bearden and Turkey Creek wants to say ‘thank you to first responders on Giving Tuesday and Wednesday,' by offering a complimentary haircut or facial waxing.

A valid ID is required.

The service are valid by appointment only. Appointments can be made starting Nov. 16 by calling 865-558-8424.

