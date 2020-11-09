Belleza Salon and Spa offering complimentary haircuts for first responders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Belleza Salon and Spa is hosting ‘First Responder Appreciation Days’ with complimentary haircuts on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

According to a release, the salon located in Bearden and Turkey Creek wants to say ‘thank you to first responders on Giving Tuesday and Wednesday,' by offering a complimentary haircut or facial waxing.

A valid ID is required.

The service are valid by appointment only. Appointments can be made starting Nov. 16 by calling 865-558-8424.

