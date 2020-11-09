Breonna Taylor memorial moved to Roots 101 Museum permanently

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Breonna Taylor memorial has been the heart of Jefferson Square Park for more than 160 days, and on Saturday it was moved to a new, permanent home.

Protestors marched piece by piece of Taylor’s memorial to the Roots 101 Museum on Main Street. Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, said it was a bitter-sweet moment.

“I’m kind of sad and happy at the same time,” Austin explained. “I know it’s a beautiful piece and I know it’s a part of history… so I know at the museum that it will be in a safe place where people can come and visit and enjoy it for a long time to come.” Community activist, Shameka Parrish-Wright, said.

History was made for black women around the world on Saturday.

“Black women, I said this is our year and we would get the crappiest year, but we know how to make something out of nothing,” Parrish-Wright said. “and we’re going to make sure we finish this year right and we keep honoring black women leadership.”

Parrish-Wright said Kamala Harris getting elected is just the beginning of justice.

“Harris getting in is one step but we know the real work happens local,” Parrish-Wright added. “Local politics are everything, we’re going to change those politics and we’re going to stop the police from abusing us.”

Protesters said they will continue occupying Jefferson square park in Breonna Taylor’s name and protesting for justice.

