COVID-19 testing lab coming to West Town Mall

West Town Mall will soon offer more than just shopping.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - COVID-19 testing will soon be available at West Town Mall.

A COVID-19 testing lab is set to open in the mall in November. QuestCap announced the lab, will have the capacity to test up to 150 people daily.

Tests at the center will range between $59-$179 for antibody and antigen testing. Tests will take no longer than 10 minutes to administer and the lab will have results available within 24 hours through text messages or emails, officials said.

Appointments can be made through an online portal.

