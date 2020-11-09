Advertisement

Departments heads to pitch spending plans for upcoming year

The hearings will take place in Nashville and will be livestreamed for the public.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee department heads are set to pitch their spending plans for the upcoming fiscal year to Gov. Bill Lee and his top budget officials.

Starting Monday, Lee will listen to budget proposals throughout the week before finalizing his own spending plan and submitting it to the GOP-controlled Statehouse.

The hearings will take place in Nashville and will be livestreamed for the public.

