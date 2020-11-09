Advertisement

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief to attend Sevierville groundbreaking

The 200-acre mixed-use development will serve as a gateway and "first stop" for more than 11...
The 200-acre mixed-use development will serve as a gateway and “first stop” for more than 11 million tourists who travel to GSMNP every year. /(Laney Marketing)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is expected to be present at a Sevierville groundbreaking Tuesday.

Chief Richard Sneed, Sevierville Mayor Robbie Fox and Representatives of Kituwah and OE Experience are expected to unveil phase one of a 200-acre development project during a presentation at the location on Foretravel Drive.

The land, located between Knoxville and Asheville, North Carolina just off Interstate 40 at the Sevierville exit, was purchased for $13.5 million in 2019.

The location is said to become a new “experiential destination,” but no specific details about the nature of the development have been released.

WVLT News will be at the event Tuesday afternoon and will provide additional details as they are released.

