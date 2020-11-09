Enjoy Monday, Heather is tracking a cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have another warm, sunny day before clouds and rain chances starting increasing. A cold front is still on track to feed off of tropical rain from Eta. This puts us back to “normal” temperatures, then another cold front will cool things even more!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear and calm, with patchy fog. We’re starting the day around 53 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above average.

Your Monday is sunny and warm again. Enjoy the 15-degrees above average afternoon temperatures and sunshine, because we’ll see and then feel the changes after today. We’re topping out around 78 degrees in Knoxville, with a light breeze and mostly clear sky.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild again, with a low around 53 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is warm, but with increasing clouds and spotty rain developing, it may not feel as warm. We’ll go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with isolated rain and storms developing. The high will be around 80 degrees, with a 20% coverage of our area in rain during the day and become more scattered late in the day to Tuesday night.

Wednesday comes with a WVLT Weather Alert, as it becomes a rainy day, with a high around 75 degrees. The pace of the cold front as of now gives us scattered rain by Wednesday morning, then more heavy rain at times and some thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through the evening commute. Our alert is focused on the inconvenience of rain during the day. Most collect around a half an inch of rain, but isolated 1+ rainfall is possible because the outer bands of rain from Eta help to increase the moisture available.

Thursday comes with lingering clouds, but rain is more isolated. We’ll then closer to “normal”, with a high of 68 degrees.

We’ll stick with upper 60s on into the weekend, but another cold front is on the way. As of now, we’ll have spotty showers Saturday, then becoming scattered Sunday to early Monday. Behind this front, temperatures are forced back to low 60s.

Monday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

