Former Knoxville Rep. Bill Dunn to join Tenn. Dept. of Education

Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that former House Speaker Rep. of Knoxville Bill Dunn will join the Tenn. Department of Education as a senior advisor to Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
Rep. Bill Dunn / Source: Tennessee General Assembly
Rep. Bill Dunn / Source: Tennessee General Assembly(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that former House Speaker Rep. of Knoxville Bill Dunn will join the Tenn. Department of Education as a senior advisor to Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

“Bill Dunn is one of the most experienced and thoughtful advocates for education in our state who has dedicated his career in state government to improving outcomes for Tennessee’s students,” said Gov. Lee. “Bill is a man of impeccable integrity, and his counsel will be critical to our success as we navigate one of the most challenging school years in our state’s history. We’re incredibly grateful for Bill’s willingness to continue his public service at the Department of Education and I look forward to working with him on behalf of all Tennessee students.”

Dunn will start at the department Monday, Nov. 9. Dunn will counsel the department on key priority areas and engagement strategies to help education initiatives in Tennessee.

“I am proud of the work accomplished by the Tennessee General Assembly during my time serving this great state and constituents of the 16th House District,” said Bill Dunn. “It is an honor to be able to continue serving Tennesseans in a statewide role and help build upon the great work being done by the Tennessee Department of Education under the leadership of Commissioner Penny Schwinn. Tennessee has made significant gains in public education over the past decade and I look forward to keeping us on an upward trajectory to provide all students with a path to success.”

