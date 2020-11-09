Advertisement

Holiday movies coming to Drive-In at the Midway

The city's proposal for Chilhowee Park will better utilize the 81-acre attraction. / Source: WVLT News(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville and the Knox County Public Library announced holiday movie screenings at Chilhowee Park.

On Friday, Nov. 20 “Elf” will be showing and on Friday, Dec. 4 “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be shown.

Admission is free, but guests must pre-register online.

“Our Drive-In at the Midway screenings earlier this fall were fun and very successful,” said City of Knoxville Special Events Director Judith Foltz. “We wanted to create that opportunity for families again for the Christmas season.” The holiday series is sponsored by Pilot Company.

The drive-in format will allow guests to watch movies on a 40-by-22-foot screen from the comfort of their car while maintaining social distancing.

Each vehicle is allowed to y bring in the number of passengers for which it is rated (number of seatbelts). Guests will need an FM radio to receive the film’s audio from an FM transmitter.

Moviegoers must adhere to the Five Core Actions recommended by the CDC and Knox County Health Department to reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19:

  • Wear a mask when moving about the grounds.
  • No physical gathering or interaction of any type between households within the designated parking lot footprint.
  • Masks and hand sanitizers will be available on site.
  • If you feel sick, or know you’ve had contact with someone positive for COVID-19, please stay home.

