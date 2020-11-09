Advertisement

Investigation underway after Monroe Co. man accused of shooting, killing woman

The investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Daniel Holloman was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Justice Center.
MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot and killed during a double shooting Saturday.

According to MCSO, deputies responded to reports of a shooting with two victims around 8: 51 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene on Rivendell Road in Tellico Plains, they found a man, Daniel Holloman, suffering from a gunshot wound and a woman with a single gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holloman was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Justice Center. He faces charges of criminal homicide, attempted homicide and possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony.

The investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

