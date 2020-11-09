Advertisement

Jared Kushner, Melania Trump reportedly advise Trump to accept election loss

On Saturday, President-elect Joe Biden claimed victory after days of suspense as multiple states counted mail-in ballots.
First lady Melania Trump sits before the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at...
First lady Melania Trump sits before the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WVLT/CNN) - Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and First Lady Melania Trump have reportedly advised President Donald Trump to accept his election loss to Joe Biden.

According to CNN, Kushner, the Presiden’s son-in-law, approached Trump and advised him to concede. Melania has reportedly privately asked the president to accept the election loss, according to sources.

