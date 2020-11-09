Jared Kushner, Melania Trump reportedly advise Trump to accept election loss

(WVLT/CNN) - Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and First Lady Melania Trump have reportedly advised President Donald Trump to accept his election loss to Joe Biden.

According to CNN, Kushner, the Presiden’s son-in-law, approached Trump and advised him to concede. Melania has reportedly privately asked the president to accept the election loss, according to sources.

On Saturday, President-elect Joe Biden claimed victory after days of suspense as multiple states counted mail-in ballots.

