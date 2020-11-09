Jared Kushner, Melania Trump reportedly advise Trump to accept election loss
On Saturday, President-elect Joe Biden claimed victory after days of suspense as multiple states counted mail-in ballots.
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WVLT/CNN) - Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and First Lady Melania Trump have reportedly advised President Donald Trump to accept his election loss to Joe Biden.
According to CNN, Kushner, the Presiden’s son-in-law, approached Trump and advised him to concede. Melania has reportedly privately asked the president to accept the election loss, according to sources.
