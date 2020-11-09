Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled, to return in 2022
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled for 2021.
Event organizers said they made the decision to cancel the 2021 Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day and Cel-O’bragh-tion “due to health concerns and out of an abundance of caution.”
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade was also canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is set to return in 2022.
