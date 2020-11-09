KPD identifies suspect at large in East Knoxville homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are on the search for the suspect in a fatal East Knoxville shooting.

KPD identified Eric Bolden, 46, as the suspect of the fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the 2900 block of Hillside Avenue.

According to police, the victim, 41-year-old Lemuel Appling was involved in a verbal argument with Bolden in the street outside of the home. Bolden reportedly retrieved a gun and shot the Appling in the chest.

Investigators have issued a warrant for Bolden’s arrest. He is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information concerning Bolden’s whereabouts is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

