KPD investigating after two teens shot near Pickett Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after two teens were shot Sunday evening.

According to the police department, officers responded to a reported shooting near the 1300 block of Pickett Avenue Sunday around 5:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, KPD said officers found two male juveniles, a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs.

Both victims were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what KPD is considering non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is under investigation by KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

