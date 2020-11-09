Advertisement

KPD investigating after two teens shot near Pickett Avenue

Upon arrival, KPD said officers found two male juveniles, a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs.
(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after two teens were shot Sunday evening.

According to the police department, officers responded to a reported shooting near the 1300 block of Pickett Avenue Sunday around 5:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, KPD said officers found two male juveniles, a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs.

Both victims were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what KPD is considering non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is under investigation by KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver in Knoxville crash ticketed for speeding twice within three hours
Whataburger coming to Tennessee
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
COVID-killing disinfectant produced in McMinn County approved by EPA
Missing Morristown woman found safe

Latest News

Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
“Jeopardy!” champions pay tribute to Alex Trebek: “You will never be replaced in our hearts”
George W. Bush urges unity in congratulating Biden and Harris: “We must come together”
More mild days ahead, but Kyle tracks tropical moisture this week