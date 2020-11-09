Man arrested following TBI child pornography investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged a man accused of possessing and transmitting child pornography.

TBI agents said they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department regarding the online activity of Dylan Lee Wilson.

Investigators said Wilson transmitted several dozen images and videos consistent with child pornography on the mobile messaging app Kik.

Wilson was arrested and charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Wilson remains in custody at the Davidson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

