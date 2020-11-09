Advertisement

Publix to open new store in Sevierville

The store is set to open on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7 a.m.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Publix Super Markets announced it will open a new store in the Smoky Mountain Gateway Shopping Center in Sevierville.

The store is set to open on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7 a.m.

The store will bring 135 new jobs to the area. The store will have traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments along with full-service bakery, deli, pharmacy, seafood, meat and fresh produce departments.

“As Publix Super Markets, Inc. continues to follow CDC guidelines, we will be requiring all customers and employees to wear masks inside the store,” said Brenda Reid, Community Relations Manager for Publix’s Atlanta Division. “We have heightened our response to sanitation to ensure safety for all our customers as that is our top priority.”

