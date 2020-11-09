Record warmth, heavy rain: busy week ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How about this weather! We were close to a record Sunday, we’re waiting to hear about the record high Monday, and we should top the existing record on Tuesday.

Rain, however, is making a return. A WVLT WEATHER ALERT is here for nuisance heavy rain on-and-off Wednesday. Eta’s outermost bands meet up with a big cold front right overhead.

Friday and Saturday are shaping up nice!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Wow! What a day! We’re mild for any outdoor plans or cooking on the porch. You should not need a jacket Monday night, as we only fall to 53° in Knoxville. There is some widespread fog Tuesday morning, under a clear sky. So expect some poor visibility near our busiest roads Tuesday.

We get sunshine for a few hours, then a stronger southeastern wind, ahead of a late-afternoon chance for rain showers. These really aren’t a big deal and this is *not* the heavy rain that’s coming. We could easily hit a record high, as we shoot for 79°-80°.

The WEATHER ALERT Wednesday applies to us all. Many will get 1-2 inches of rain as a sharp cold front combines with some rain from Eta. The Eta rain is mostly east of 75. Expect slower-moving traffic.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday comes with lingering clouds, but rain is more isolated. We’ll then closer to “normal”, with a high of 68 degrees.

We’ll stick with upper 60s on into the weekend, but another cold front is on the way. As of now, we’ll have spotty showers Saturday, then becoming scattered Sunday to early Monday. This is actually the ‘middle’ of Eta, as it just lingers in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico through the start of the weekend. That storm has been in our forecast since before Halloween! That’s pretty wild! Behind this front, temperatures are forced back to low 60s.

