Roane County officials investigating Halloween road rage incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane County officials are investigating a road rage incident that left one injured on Halloween night.

According to Roane County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started in Loudon County on Loudon Highway and ended in Roane County on Patty Gap Road.

RCSO said officers responded to a call around 7:35 p.m. Oct. 31 of an incident involving road rage between two vehicles.

Officials said there were two occupants in both vehicles and are investigating the incident that led to a shooting.

A victim identified as Terry Cole was injured.

Officials are actively investigating a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.