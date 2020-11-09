Advertisement

Senior DL LaTrell Bumphus may miss rest of season with injury

Bumphus suffered the injury when a teammate fell on his leg during warmups Saturday
30 days 30 Vols: Bumphis
By Zack Rickens
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee senior defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus will miss four to six weeks with a knee injury, according to head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Bumphus suffered the injury when a teammate fell on his leg during warmups ahead of Tennessee’s 24-13 loss to Arkansas.

The Vols started seniors Matthew Butler, Darel Middleton and Aubrey Solomon in his place. The Hardin County native started all five games this season before Saturday’s injury.

Bumphus played in 38 games with 12 starts and collected 38 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and one forced fumble in his two-year stint on the line. He was recruited as a tight end and moved to defensive line following the 2018 season.

