Sevier County head football coach Tony Linginfelter announces retirement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Along with the changing leaves in East Tennessee, the end of the high school football season often brings changes in coaching ranks.

Sevier County is the first program in search of a new head coach after Tony Linginfelter announced his retirement on Twitter Monday afternoon.

“I have coached 37 years and I believe it is time for me to retire from coaching. It has been a great experience and I have enjoyed every minute of it," Linginfelter said on Twitter.

I have coached 37 years & I believe it is time for me to retire from coaching. I would like to thank Dr. Parton, Mrs. Huskey, & Mr. Ward for the opportunity of being the head coach at Sevier County High School. It has been a great experience and I have enjoyed every minute of it. — Tony Linginfelter (@TonyLingo) November 9, 2020

The Smoky Bears finished the regular season with a .500 record and lost its first round matchup to David Crockett Friday evening.

Linginfelter was on the Sevier County staff during the program’s first state championship in 1999 and was the head coach for the last seven seasons.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.