Swastikas painted on Texas veteran’s Biden-Harris campaign sign, mailbox

TYLER, Texas (WVLT/KLTV) - A Texas couple is being embraced by neighbors after their Biden-Harris campaign sign and mailbox were vandalized over the weekend and marked in red paint with swastikas, KLTV reported.

Bill and Anna Brown say they woke up Sunday morning to find their Biden-Harris campaign sign on the ground covered with a spray-painted swastika. Their mailbox was also covered with the symbols. The couple reported the vandalism to police and believe it may have been both racially and politically motivated.

Mr. Brown, a Vietnam War veteran, said he last remembers being treated like this when he and other veterans returned home after the war.

“Here I am, a Vietnam veteran, and haven’t been treated like this since I got out of the service, when they didn’t welcome Vietnam veterans back to the country,” Brown said. “All this stuff is my Veterans Day. This is what they think of me.”

Despite the hateful act, the Browns said their neighbors have been coming forward to condemn the vandalism.

“My neighbors have stepped up,” Mr. Brown said. “They’ve been sympathetic to us.”

Among the neighbors stepping up, Amy Ames, who along with her son, wrote a special message in chalk on the street in front of the Brown’s home. The message read, “Love Thy Neighbor.”

“We want love to prevail,” Ames said. “We want compassion to prevail, and not this ugliness that exists within a small minority of people.”

Mr. Brown has a message to the person or persons responsible for the vandalism.

“The Lord forgives, and I forgive, so we just go on,” he said. “And there has been more outpouring of blessing than negativity.”

On Monday afternoon, Mrs. Brown posted a photo on her Facebook page showing two men cleaning the graffiti off the mailbox.

“It’s my choice to vote for who I want to,” she said. “I have a different opinion from you. We can still be friends.”

The Browns say this isn’t the first act of vandalism to happen on their property in recent weeks. They also had two campaign signs stolen earlier this fall.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via KLTV. All rights reserved.