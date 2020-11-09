Advertisement

Tenn. community helps save motorcyclist trapped under SUV after crash

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist says he has the community to thank for saving his life after a crash in Murfreesboro Saturday night, WTVF reported.

The crash between a motorcycle and SUV happened on Mall Circle Drive around 5 p.m.

Emergency responders say several civilians helped lift the weight of the SUV off the driver after they were trapped under it.

WTVF reported the civilians used car jacks from their own vehicles and an employee from a business nearby used concrete blocks and a floor jack to stabilize the SUV.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, crews finished stabilizing the SUV and removed the motorcyclist from underneath it.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital along with three people who were inside the SUV.

The conditions of all involved are not known at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Murfreesboro Police Department.

