Tenn. man convicted of murder in two overdose deaths

A Tennessee man was convicted Monday, Nov. 9 for two overdose deaths.
Ryan Helton Kuhn
Ryan Helton Kuhn(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee man was convicted Monday, Nov. 9 for two overdose deaths.

According to Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Felony Unit, 27-year-old Ryan Cole Helton Kuhn was convicted of two counts of Second Degree Murder. Kuhn must serve fifteen years in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Dec. 1, 2017 officers at the Knoxville Police Department responded to an overdose call at a residence in Fountain City. Lt. Josh Shaffer with the Drug Related Death Task Force spoke to the victim’s family and obtained search warrants for two phones found at the scene.

One of the phones officers say contained text messages with a ‘Ryan H.’ referencing the purchase of heroin. Lt. Shaffer learned that Ryan H. was Ryan Helton Kuhn.

According to a release, Kuhn had sold drugs to the victim’s son who then shared those drugs with his father. The Knox County Regional Forensic Center determined the victim’s cause of death to be fentanyl intoxication.

On Oct. 31, 2018, in a separate incident , KPD officers responded to an overdose call at a residence off Washington Pike. DRDTF Inv. John Holmes interviewed the victim’s brother who stated he purchased heroin from Ryan Helton the previous day at the Econolodge on Straw Plains Pike.

According to a release, officers went to the hotel where they located Kuhn. After being read his Miranda rights, officials say Kuhn made several admissions about selling drugs to the victim and his brother the previous day.

While being taken into custody, Kuhn was in possession of forty-one grams of a substance containing fentanyl, valeryl fentanyl and heroin.

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center determined the victim’s cause of death to be fentanyl, valeryl fentanyl and heroin intoxication.

“We have seen more overdose deaths so far this year than we have in any previous year,” said DA Charme Allen. “Because of the hard work of the investigators and prosecutors in the overdose task force in this case, countless more lives were saved.”

