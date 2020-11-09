Advertisement

Tennessee Guardsmen have administered over 500K virus tests

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee National Guard has administered over 500,000 COVID-19 tests to citizens throughout Tennessee, according to a news release.

The Guard first began helping with the fight against COVID-19 in March, when Gov. Bill Lee requested 250 soldiers and airmen to help the Department of Health operate drive-thru rural testing sites. Over time, the number of guardsmen assisting with the project has grown to 500, and their mission has expanded as well, according to the release.

Activated guardsmen are now helping provide testing at long-term care facilities, county and state corrections facilities, public housing complexes, hot-spot areas, and other locations across the state.

The Guard reached the 500,000-test milestone last week and is continuing to provide free testing to any Tennessean who may need it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

