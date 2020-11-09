Advertisement

Titans snap 2-game losing streak, beat skidding Bears 24-17

Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and the banged-up Tennessee Titans never trailed in snapping a two-game skid
Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) gets past Chicago Bears defensive back Buster Skrine (24) to score a second half touchdown during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) gets past Chicago Bears defensive back Buster Skrine (24) to score a second half touchdown during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)(Joe Howell | AP)
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and the banged-up Tennessee Titans never trailed in snapping a two-game skid by beating the Chicago Bears 24-17 Sunday.

The Titans avoided their longest skid since Tannehill took over as starting quarterback and stayed atop the AFC South going into Thursday night’s division showdown against Indianapolis. They got a big help from an undermanned and struggling defense missing three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney with an injured knee days after the Titans released linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. and starting cornerback Johnathan Joseph.

Nick Foles threw a pair of late TD passes for Chicago.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver in Knoxville crash ticketed for speeding twice within three hours
Whataburger coming to Tennessee
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
COVID-killing disinfectant produced in McMinn County approved by EPA
Missing Morristown woman found safe

Latest News

Vols hog-tied by Razorbacks in Fayetteville 24-13
Vols facing critical game at Arkansas
Area teams advance in each class of TSSAA football playoffs
Pigeon Forge defeats Claiborne County in first playoff game since 2016