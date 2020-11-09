UT basketball ranked #12 in preseason poll
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS Sports released its preseason college basketball rankings and Tennessee was ranked in the top 15.
Here’s how CBS has it laid out right now with Tennessee as it’s second-highest-rated SEC team at number 12 in the country:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Virginia
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Wisconsin
8. Illinois
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Creighton
12. Tennessee
13. Michigan
14. Texas Tech
15. West Virginia
Click here for a full list of the preseason rankings.
