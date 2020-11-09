Advertisement

UT basketball ranked #12 in preseason poll

CBS Sports released its pre-season college basketball rankings and Tennessee was ranked in the top 15
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS Sports released its preseason college basketball rankings and Tennessee was ranked in the top 15.

Here’s how CBS has it laid out right now with Tennessee as it’s second-highest-rated SEC team at number 12 in the country:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Virginia

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Wisconsin

8. Illinois

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Creighton

12. Tennessee

13. Michigan

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

Click here for a full list of the preseason rankings.

