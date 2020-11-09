UT doctor says more testing and ‘Volunteers’ are needed for vaccine trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Volunteer State is helping out in trials for the COVID-19 vaccine.

With Pfizer announcing Monday an early peek at the data on its vaccine suggests a 90 percent effective rate, Dr. William Smith with UT Medical Center says that is good news but more testing and volunteers are still needed.

“It’s important that people continue to sign up for these vaccine trials, and that we have not one, but a whole group of vaccines available for people as soon as possible,” said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith says the effectiveness rate of the Pfizer vaccine could change by the end of this month.

“We’ll just have to see with the next set of data, because it could move. The effectiveness rate could move up or down as we get more people in the analysis to tell us how well it works," explained Dr. Smith.

He also says once the vaccine is approved by the FDA it will not be released all at once but in groups, staring with those who are high risk.

To be a part of the COVID-19 Vaccine Studies at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, you can call 865-305-DRUG (3784)

