UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt, team test negative for COVID-19 following Arkansas game

University of Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt along with players and coaching staff have tested negative for COVID-19 following Saturday’s game against Arkansas.
Jeremy Pruitt / Source: (WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -University of Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt along with players and coaching staff have tested negative for COVID-19 following Saturday’s game against Arkansas, according to a representative from the university.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, according to a release from The University of Arkansas and a CBS Sports report.

Officials said Pittman was asymptomatic and in self-isolation.

According to officials, UT’s coaching staff and players will be retested on Tuesday and Thursday as part of SEC protocol.

