UT identifies COVID-19 cluster from off-campus Halloween party

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced a COVID-19 cluster has been identified from an off-campus gathering on Halloween.

According to UT, the party happened at a home on the 1700 block of Lake Avenue.

This marks the 11th cluster identified at UT this semester.

UT reported there are currently 73 active COVID-19 cases and 352 individuals in isolation.

