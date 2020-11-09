Advertisement

UT identifies COVID-19 cluster from off-campus Halloween party

The University of Tennessee campus
The University of Tennessee campus
By Alivia Harris
Nov. 9, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced a COVID-19 cluster has been identified from an off-campus gathering on Halloween.

According to UT, the party happened at a home on the 1700 block of Lake Avenue.

This marks the 11th cluster identified at UT this semester.

UT reported there are currently 73 active COVID-19 cases and 352 individuals in isolation.

