UT identifies COVID-19 cluster from off-campus Halloween party
This marks the 11th cluster identified at UT this semester.
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced a COVID-19 cluster has been identified from an off-campus gathering on Halloween.
According to UT, the party happened at a home on the 1700 block of Lake Avenue.
This marks the 11th cluster identified at UT this semester.
UT reported there are currently 73 active COVID-19 cases and 352 individuals in isolation.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.