UT remembers late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee Knoxville remembers late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek Monday afternoon by painting the ‘Rock.’

“We’ll take “Legendary Hosts” for $1,000,”said UT Knoxville in a Tweet.

Trebek died Sunday surrounded by family and friends after battling Pancreatic Cancer.

