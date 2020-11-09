West Tenn. child dies after being hit by car
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A child is dead after being hit by a car, Memphis police say.
WATN reported the child was struck by a car in Whitehaven near Holmes and Millbranch Sunday evening.
The driver involved in the incident stayed on the scene until police arrived.
This is developing story.
