West Tenn. child dies after being hit by car

The driver involved in the incident stayed on the scene until police arrived.
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A child is dead after being hit by a car, Memphis police say.

WATN reported the child was struck by a car in Whitehaven near Holmes and Millbranch Sunday evening.

This is developing story.

