Advertisement

Arrest made in Houston police sergeant’s slaying

Sgt. Sean Rios with the Houston Police Department was fatally shot Monday on his way to work.
Sgt. Sean Rios with the Houston Police Department was fatally shot Monday on his way to work.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Houston police sergeant.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the suspect was detained without incident Tuesday on Interstate 10 in west Houston.

No other information on the arrest has been released, but Acevedo promised more details later Tuesday. Police Sgt. Sean Rios was fatally shot Monday while driving to work on Interstate 45 in north Houston.

He was the second Houston police officer to be killed in the past three weeks and the fourth since December.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County land development
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief attends Sevierville groundbreaking on 200-acre development
Ryan Helton Kuhn
Tenn. man convicted of murder in two overdose deaths
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
Investigators have issued a warrant for Bolden’s arrest.
KPD identifies suspect at large in East Knoxville homicide
Roane County officials investigating Halloween road rage incident

Latest News

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuits
Red Lobster releasing limited-edition gift boxes
Extremely rare for newborns in hospital to have severe case of COVID
FBI searching for Ohio murder suspect, has ties to Tennessee.
FBI searching for Ohio murder suspect, suspect has Tennessee ties
The contents of a home coronavirus test are seen as residents in Liverpool are receiving three...
US surpasses 1 million virus cases in November