Cades Cove implements 689 acres of controlled burns

CADES COVE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials and the Appalachian-Piedmont-Coastal Zone fire management staff plan to burn approximately 689 acres of fields in Cades Cove.

The prescribed burns are set for Saturday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 25.

“Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Zone Fire Staff are looking forward to supporting Great Smoky Mountain National Park’s field restoration goals in Cades Cove utilizing the skilled application of prescribed fire,” said Acting Fire Management Officer Shane Paxton. “Multiple workforce divisions in the park will be participating with us and ample opportunities for viewing the burn operations exist in Cades Cove for the public," said a release.

Experts say the controlled burns help perpetuate native herbaceous species that provide high-quality cover and foraging opportunities for a diversity of wildlife including deer, turkeys, and ground-nesting birds.

Cades Cove will remain open, but visitors may run into the occasional road closure or detour until burning is complete.

