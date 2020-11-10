COVID-19 numbers ‘trending in the wrong direction’ says Knox County Health Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a Tuesday Health Department update, Dr. Martha Buchanan said the data shows a negative trend in COVID-19 cases for Knox County.

“While the benchmarks are not posted on our website yet, I can tell you that the numbers are trending in the wrong direction. Our new cases per day are climbing, our hospitalizations are increasing and most troublesome: so are our deaths," said Dr. Martha Buchanan.

Health officials said with the holiday season and colder weather approaching, it’s more important than ever to practice the five core actions.

Dr. Buchanan said data shows the increased cases are most likely due to the fact that the public is getting tired of social distancing and letting their guard down around friends and family members.

“Following the five core actions will help keep you and your loved ones safe and our hospitals from being overburdened,” Buchanan said.

To view the latest Knox County COVID-19 data and benchmark updates visit the Knox County Health Department website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.