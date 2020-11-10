Advertisement

EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data

Amazon is the target of antitrust claims by the European Union.
Amazon is the target of antitrust claims by the European Union.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant of using data to gain an unfair advantage over merchants using its platform.

The EU’s executive commission, the bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said Tuesday that the charges have been sent to the company.

The commission said it takes issue with Amazon’s systematic use of non-public business data to avoid “the normal risks of competition and to leverage its dominance” for e-commerce services in France and Germany, the company’s two biggest markets in the EU.

The EU started looking into Amazon in 2018 and has been focusing on its dual role as a marketplace and retailer.

In addition to selling its own products, the U.S. company allows third-party retailers to sell their own goods through its site. Last year, more than half of the items sold on Amazon worldwide were from these outside merchants.

Amazon faces a possible fine of up to 10% of its annual worldwide revenue, which could amount to billions of dollars. The company rejected the accusations.

“We disagree with the preliminary assertions of the European Commission and will continue to make every effort to ensure it has an accurate understanding of the facts,” the company said in a statement.

The company can, under EU rules, reply to the charges in writing and present its case in an oral hearing.

It’s the EU’s latest effort to curb the power of big technology companies, following a series of multibillion dollar antitrust fines against Google in previous years.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 200-acre mixed-use development will serve as a gateway and “first stop” for more than 11...
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief to attend Sevierville groundbreaking
Ryan Helton Kuhn
Tenn. man convicted of murder in two overdose deaths
Investigators have issued a warrant for Bolden’s arrest.
KPD identifies suspect at large in East Knoxville homicide
First lady Melania Trump sits before the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at...
Jared Kushner, Melania Trump reportedly advise Trump to accept election loss
Televangelist Kenneth Copeland says he needs a private jet because commercial planes are...
Televangelist Kenneth Copeland: Commercial jets are full of "demons"

Latest News

The surge in coronavirus cases reaches all across the country.
US reaches 10 million COVID-19 cases
Robert Quenton McCullough's family hasn't had any contact with him since 10/07/2020.
Search continues for missing Roane Co. man, reward increases
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Florida cities mop up after deluge from Tropical Storm Eta
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of ‘Obamacare’
Gov. Bill Lee addresses media on police reform
Tennessee governor not recognizing Biden’s win just yet