FBI searching for Ohio murder suspect, suspect has Tennessee ties

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an Ohio murder suspect that has ties to Tennessee.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an Ohio murder suspect that has ties to Tennessee.

According to a release, officials are searching for 18-year-old Adarus Macio Black.

Black is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of an 18-year-old female who was sitting in her vehicle at a stoplight in Akron, Ohio on June 14,2020.

Officials say Black is alleged to have fired at the victim’s vehicle indiscriminately, believing the vehicle belonged to a ‘rival.’

Black is a Black male weighing 158 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say he has tattoo ‘sleeves’ on both arms, as well as a distinctive, two-line tattoo across the top of his chest. The top line reads “Death Before Dishonor," and the second line reads “Loyalty Trust Respect.” He also has scars on his stomach after being shot in 2019.

Along with ties in Tennessee, Black has ties to Northeast Ohio, Michigan and California.

The FBI’s Cleveland Field Office is assisting the Akron Police Department. On June 19, 2020, Balck was charged with murder by the Court of Common Please, Juvenile Division, County of Summit , State of Ohio and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

If you have anyone information, contact the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the USMS at 1-866-WANTED.

