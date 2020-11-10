Former Lady Vol All-American swimmer struck by car while walking her dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Lady Vol NCAA finalist swimmer, Sinclair Larson, is in critical condition after being hit by a car Sunday while crossing the street in a crosswalk, according to GoFundMe page created by her family.

The GoFundMe page notes Larson was walking her dog, Jasper, in North Carolina, in a marked crosswalk when they were struck by a car. Her family wrote in the post that she is in critical condition, but recovering from “fractures in her head and face, stitches across her forehead, broken ribs” and more. It also noted Jasper was taken to an emergency vet clinic and is also expected to recover.

“As of this morning, Sinclair is awake and was able to briefly sit up. She has a long road to go, but I know she can do it. We will hold her while she heals and we ask that you hold her, and Jasper too, in your thoughts and prayers,” they wrote.

Larson swam for the Lady Volunteers at the University of Tennessee in the 2018-2019 season before she left the program for personal reasons.

“Sinclair was a huge part of our Tennessee swimming family and that never ends. So she’s got a lot of people here both currently on the team, and in the Tennessee swimming and athletics community who cared deeply for her. She was a wonderful teammate, and an absolutely ferocious competitor. I mean, one of the best fighters I think that I’ve ever coached. I mean that inspired me, it certainly inspired a lot of her teammates. I want her to know that that she has always inspired people and that the fight she has ahead of her is very winnable and doable, and she’s got her whole family behind her,” said Tennessee head swim coach Matt Kredich.

In her freshman season representing Tennessee, she finished 15th at the NCAA championship meet in the 400-yard individual medley. Her best performances rank fifth in the 500-yard freestyle, third in the 200-yard backstroke, and sixth in the 400-yard IM in program history.

The GoFundMe page reads:

Sinclair is one of the toughest people I know and she has endured too much in her 20 years. Every day, she works to better herself and move forward in a year that has been particularly challenging. After a stay at an inpatient facility at the start of 2020, Sinclair found her soulmate - or so we, her family, like to joke - and things started to look up.

A family friend was fostering a not-yet-one-year-old Australian Shepard and after one visit Sinclair knew that Jasper was meant to be her dog. They have been inseparable since he came home with her. He has pulled her through some dark days, so much so that he’s accidentally trained to come to her side when she’s upset.

Someone in the house near where they were hit, swooped Jasper up and rushed him off. The vet said he had minutes to live. He is currently at an emergency vet in Chapel Hill, fighting to heal a hole in his lung and blood in his abdomen. We paid an initial $1100 to get him in at the vet, but there is at least another $3000 in medical costs to cover- that is if he doesn’t need surgery. If they decide he needs surgery in the next few days, we can’t imagine how high the bill will be. Jim told the vet to do whatever it takes to save Jasper and he meant it - I can’t imagine Sinclair without Jasper at her side. As of this morning, Sinclair is awake and was able to briefly sit up. She has a long road to go, but I know she can do it. We will hold her while she heals and we ask that you hold her, and Jasper too, in your thoughts and prayers.

We know this: they will need each other.

We are attempting to cover the vet bills, hotel costs for Jim and I to stay near Sinclair, and the ensuing medical bills that we will be asked to pay for Sinclair. We understand this year has been tough on everyone, so if you are unable to help with the bills, please consider sharing this so God can get it in the hands of someone who may be able to help.

Thank you,

The Larson Family"

