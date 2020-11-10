Free deals for military service members on Veterans Day
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several restaurants and businesses are offering special deals for military service members on Veteran’s Day.
Here are a few Knoxville deals:
Free hair cut from Great Clips
Free entrée from Abuelo’s
- Abuelo’s will also donate $1 to Honor Flight for each Chile con Queso appetizer sold from Saturday, Nov. 7 to Wednesday, Nov. 11, in every restaurant location.
Free meal from Applebee’s
- Applebee’s will offer a special menu with free meals for veterans on November 11.
Free 10 piece boneless wings at Buffalo Wild Wings.
- Available all-day November 11 for in-person dining or take-out with a military ID.
Free meal at Calhoun’s
- “We could never put into words our gratitude for the brave men and women who have fought to protect our freedoms. One small way that we honor them is by inviting all veterans and members of the Armed Forces to eat free on Veteran’s Day.”
Free Bloomin' Onion and Coke product at Outback Steakhouse
- Available all day along with a heroes discount of 10% off with show of Valid ID
