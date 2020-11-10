Advertisement

Grainger Co. nursing home reports 7 deaths, 140 COVID-19 cases

In a statement from Ridgeview Terrace, staff are willing to schedule video chats or window visits for families.
A dedicated son has been kept from visiting his 92-year-old mother for the last eight months.
A dedicated son has been kept from visiting his 92-year-old mother for the last eight months.(GOOGLE MAPS)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dedicated son has been kept from visiting his 92-year-old mother for the last eight months.

“It’s a little hard to converse with her over the phone. She has dementia and she really doesn’t understand. Sometimes, she doesn’t understand who we are,” Fred Dotson said.

After the governor allowed nursing homes to reopen, a visit to Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care was almost at Dotson’s fingertips. That was until a phone call took it away.

“I was getting a phone call every two or three days that there were more and more,” Dotson said.

His mother along with 91 residents and 49 staff members tested positive for the virus. According to Executive Director Jennifer Henderson, seven residents died due to COVID-19.

Knowing how dangerous the diagnosis can be, having had the virus and losing a friend to COVID-19, Dotson said he worried.

“At first, we took the news really hard or you think the worst but then we just started to pray about it on trust in the Lord,” Dotson said.

WVLT News reached out to the facility with questions but were only given a statement saying more than half of the residents and staff are doing better. Henderson reported 83 recoveries as of Nov. 9.

“They were trying to move patients together that were positive and try to isolate them from the others,” Dotson said.

Still, visitation is canceled.

The statement from Ridgeview Terrace also says staff is willing to schedule video chats or window visits for families.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 200-acre mixed-use development will serve as a gateway and “first stop” for more than 11...
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief to attend Sevierville groundbreaking
Ryan Helton Kuhn
Tenn. man convicted of murder in two overdose deaths
Investigators have issued a warrant for Bolden’s arrest.
KPD identifies suspect at large in East Knoxville homicide
First lady Melania Trump sits before the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at...
Jared Kushner, Melania Trump reportedly advise Trump to accept election loss
Televangelist Kenneth Copeland says he needs a private jet because commercial planes are...
Televangelist Kenneth Copeland: Commercial jets are full of "demons"

Latest News

Not typical hibernation for Black Bears during pandemic
Knoxville Police Department
One male juvenile injured in shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue
Strong cold front brings heavy rain, storms Wednesday
Toasty Tuesday with increasing rain chances
Chuck and his VW Bus are enjoying the view in Cocke County.
Record warmth, heavy rain: busy week ahead