Grainger Co. nursing home reports 7 deaths, 140 COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dedicated son has been kept from visiting his 92-year-old mother for the last eight months.

“It’s a little hard to converse with her over the phone. She has dementia and she really doesn’t understand. Sometimes, she doesn’t understand who we are,” Fred Dotson said.

After the governor allowed nursing homes to reopen, a visit to Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care was almost at Dotson’s fingertips. That was until a phone call took it away.

“I was getting a phone call every two or three days that there were more and more,” Dotson said.

His mother along with 91 residents and 49 staff members tested positive for the virus. According to Executive Director Jennifer Henderson, seven residents died due to COVID-19.

Knowing how dangerous the diagnosis can be, having had the virus and losing a friend to COVID-19, Dotson said he worried.

“At first, we took the news really hard or you think the worst but then we just started to pray about it on trust in the Lord,” Dotson said.

WVLT News reached out to the facility with questions but were only given a statement saying more than half of the residents and staff are doing better. Henderson reported 83 recoveries as of Nov. 9.

“They were trying to move patients together that were positive and try to isolate them from the others,” Dotson said.

Still, visitation is canceled.

The statement from Ridgeview Terrace also says staff is willing to schedule video chats or window visits for families.

