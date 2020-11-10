Advertisement

Houston police officer shot and killed, suspect sought

Sgt. Sean Rios is survived by four children and his parents.
Sgt. Sean Rios is survived by four children and his parents.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — An intensive police manhunt is on after a veteran Houston police officer was shot fatally near a motel in north Houston.

Police say Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios staggered into the office of the small motel bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds, collapsed and died about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said the 47-year-old officer was driving on Interstate 45 toward work and was in street clothes when he traded gunfire with a blue Mercedes.

A black pickup truck also was believed to be involved.

Rios was able to return fire but it was unknown if anyone was hit.

