How Knox Co. hospital professionals plan to spend Thanksgiving during the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Representatives from the Knox County hospital system joined the Knox County Health Department COVID-19 meeting Tuesday afternoon to answer questions and share details about how the pandemic is affecting their work and lives.

When it comes to how they plan to spend Thanksgiving in 2020, they say they would never ask the community to do anything they don’t plan to do themselves.

“I’m certainly going to be very thankful this year on Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Mark Browne. “For just the ability to have all the blessings that we have and particularly in this time of stress on all of society. I think one of our biggest risks is congregate dining. So, large groups of people around the Thanksgiving table I think puts all of us at risk. It’s a decision we’re gonna have to make in terms of how many people we have over for Thanksgiving and also the risk of those people who you do Thanksgiving with.”

“Happy Thanksgiving to everybody," said Doctor Joe Childs of East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “My plans are to have a moderate-sized family gathering. We’ve all talked about our activities, how compliant we are with the five core actions, and ensuring that none of us are showing any early symptoms. It’s gonna be a smallish family gathering and certainly, we hope to celebrate thanksgiving in a meaningful way.”

“Number one I’m hoping for a continued warm phase so that maybe we can eat outside and have a little bit more social distance," said Dr. Frank Beuerlein."But even if we do eat inside, with my family we will try to add extra tables and maybe spread out a little more to maintain the social distance between ourselves. I think it’s important to recall, you know we all have extended family and that extended family has even more extended family so there really is an opportunity to have some cross-infection across individuals. The best thing to do is to stay socially distant even in our own home if we can. I know that can be difficult at times but as mentioned we need to keep those five core actions front and center."

“I’ll echo what these gentlemen and Martha have said," said Dr. Keith Gray. “We’re gonna limit out travel and just my nuclear family and me will be gathering for Thanksgiving. I have two college-age kids that will be coming home from out of state, but I also want to mention that I think speak for everyone when I say: We would not ask the community to do anything that we aren’t willing to do ourselves. I know these folks on the call, we’re all compliant with the five core actions and again, we’re all gonna demonstrate to the community that we’re gonna lead by example and help guide us through the remainder of COVID-19 and its impact on our community.”

For more advice on following the five core actions visit the Knox County Health Department website.

