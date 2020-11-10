Advertisement

Knoxville’s 2021 Trolls Live! show canceled

Individuals who purchased tickets with a credit card will automatically be refunded.
Trolls Live! scheduled for March 2 and 3, 2021 has been cancelled.
Trolls Live! scheduled for March 2 and 3, 2021 has been cancelled.(Knoxville Civic Auditorium)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Trolls Live! show scheduled to appear in Knoxville in 2021 has been canceled.

The shows were set to take place at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium Coliseum on March 2 and 3, 2021.

Anyone who purchased tickets with a credit card will automatically be refunded.

The announcement came in a social media post from the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Tuesday.

No information about possible future shows at the venue was released.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 200-acre mixed-use development will serve as a gateway and “first stop” for more than 11...
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief to attend Sevierville groundbreaking
Ryan Helton Kuhn
Tenn. man convicted of murder in two overdose deaths
Investigators have issued a warrant for Bolden’s arrest.
KPD identifies suspect at large in East Knoxville homicide
First lady Melania Trump sits before the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at...
Jared Kushner, Melania Trump reportedly advise Trump to accept election loss
Televangelist Kenneth Copeland says he needs a private jet because commercial planes are...
Televangelist Kenneth Copeland: Commercial jets are full of "demons"

Latest News

Tennessee counties without mask requirements have higher COVID-19 death rate, Vanderbilt study says
One person hospitalized after vehicle struck a lawnmower, THP says
Image Source: vxla / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / MGN
What’s your state’s favorite Thanksgiving dish?
Robert Quenton McCullough's family hasn't had any contact with him since 10/07/2020.
Search continues for missing Roane Co. man, reward increases