Knoxville’s 2021 Trolls Live! show canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Trolls Live! show scheduled to appear in Knoxville in 2021 has been canceled.

The shows were set to take place at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium Coliseum on March 2 and 3, 2021.

Anyone who purchased tickets with a credit card will automatically be refunded.

The announcement came in a social media post from the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Tuesday.

No information about possible future shows at the venue was released.

