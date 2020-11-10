Knoxville’s 2021 Trolls Live! show canceled
Individuals who purchased tickets with a credit card will automatically be refunded.
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Trolls Live! show scheduled to appear in Knoxville in 2021 has been canceled.
The shows were set to take place at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium Coliseum on March 2 and 3, 2021.
The announcement came in a social media post from the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Tuesday.
No information about possible future shows at the venue was released.
