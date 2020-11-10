Advertisement

Morristown police arrest two in poesseion of counterfeit money, stolen car

The MPD urges businesses to check bills they accept and report any potentially counterfeit currency.
Justin Easton, 35, and Jessica Miller, 23, were arrested after authorities discovered them in a...
Justin Easton, 35, and Jessica Miller, 23, were arrested after authorities discovered them in a vehicle stolen from East Tennessee.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two individuals in Morristown were arrested after police found them in possession of counterfeit money and a stolen car on Monday.

According to Morristown Police, the department has seen an increase in reports of counterfeit money. Officials said counterfeit ten and twenty dollar bills have been circulating local businesses in recent weeks.

Justin Easton, 35, and Jessica Miller, 23, were arrested after authorities discovered them in a vehicle stolen from East Tennessee. During a search of the vehicle, police found three sheets of uncut counterfeit bills in ten- and twenty-bill denominations.

Easton and Miller were charged with theft of property and criminal simulation. The pair were taken to the Hamblen County Jail.

The MPD urges businesses to check bills they accept and report any potentially counterfeit currency.

