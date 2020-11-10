Advertisement

Not typical hibernation for Black Bears during pandemic

Have you heard of the ‘Quaran-Ten'? That’s the phenomenon of gaining weight during the pandemic.
(MGN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
We’re not alone as black bears are packing on the pounds heading into Winter. It’s not the typical hibernation you might expect.

No, our Smokies Black Bears are bucking the sleepy stereotype. That means they get really hungry in late Fall but they don’t truly hibernate.

The bears will still be up and active daily but they may in the wintertime kind of drop off on some of their food requirements.

Zoo Knoxville’s bears may swim in Summer and fade in Fall but they aren’t dozing for months at a time.

Like in Florida, the bears don’t go to a full hibernation either.

